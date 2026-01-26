The Best Honda SUVs Available Today, According To The Experts

Honda is known for building great vehicles, from cars and trucks to motorcycles and much more. It's no surprise that its SUVs are some of the first things that comes to mind for many when thinking about buying a new car. If you're decided to go with a Honda for your next purchase, the brand offers several models to choose from, ranging from the subcompact Honda HR-V, the battery-electric Prologue, the mid-size Pilot, and several different versions of the CR-V.

With this range of choices, it's natural to be undecided on which Honda SUV to get. That's why we've gathered a list of those on offer, going from the worst to best option, based on expert reviews. Also, note that this "worst" option does not mean that it's a bad car — instead, it's just the model with a relatively low rating when compared to others from Honda's SUV lineup.

These models are all available at the time of writing, with MSRPs starting from around $26,500 and going all the way up to just over $50,000. That way, you know that there's likely to be a Honda SUV for you, no matter what price point you're looking at.