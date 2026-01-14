The Honda That Gets IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ Rating For Midsize SUVs

Automotive manufacturers aggressively pursue the acquisition of the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) Top Safety Pick+ rating for their vehicles. This is because it is a 'stamp of approval' in terms of safety performance that many shoppers look for when deciding which car to buy. Consumers generally prefer to buy a car with the best safety ratings.

There are several criteria a vehicle must pass to receive the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, which the IIHS began awarding in 2013. These are a good rating in the small overlap front test, a good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test, a good rating in the updated side test, an acceptable or good rating in the headlights standard, and an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention test. There is also a category called the IIHS Top Safety Pick (without the plus), which is identical except for its allowance of an acceptable instead of a good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test. Picking a vehicle that meets these criteria should help you avoid the deadliest car in America.

The Honda midsize SUV that has received the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is the 2026 Honda Passport. By meeting the criteria, the 2026 Honda Passport has shown that its safety performance is as good as any other car that has achieved the same results. Since its competition in the midsize SUV category from Buick, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, and Volkswagen have also received the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, the 2026 Honda Passport remains in contention.