This Is The Deadliest Car In America, According To The IIHS

The discontinued Mitsubishi Mirage G4 is considered a small car, and that's where a lot of its safety concerns lie. While newer small cars have become safer in recent years, small cars are still riskier to drive than bigger cars. The IIHS found that heavier vehicles will push a lighter car backward when they collide, reducing the force on the driver and passengers in the heavier vehicle. This is why larger vehicles, such as SUVs, have fewer deaths per million registered vehicles — 13 deaths versus the average 64 deaths for subcompacts.

The Mirage is already at a disadvantage in a crash due to its size. However, the IIHS also identified specific issues with the Mirage during its safety tests. During a crash test, the dummy's head was left vulnerable due to the positioning of the frontal airbag, and the seatbelt failed to prevent the dummy from jerking forward.

In later models, the length of the side curtain airbag was extended to protect the dummy's head from contacting the side of the car, which provided some additional protection. However, its structure and safety cage were given a marginal rating, the second lowest on its scale. The Mirage G4 is also not equipped with a front crash prevention system, another concerning strike against it.

