5 Things RV Passengers Are Never Allowed To Do On The Road

When it comes to the term "RV," recreational vehicles can include anything from bumper-pull trailers to fifth wheels to motorhomes. Different rules apply to various types of RVs, because in some cases it's like driving a giant car (motorhomes) and in others, you're towing an entirely separate vehicle behind you (fifth wheel or trailer).

With travel trailers, specifically, passengers are banned from doing certain things while the RV is on the road. Since travel trailers are connected to the towing vehicle by way of a hitch, it's generally considered unsafe to ride in one while it's being towed down the road. Many states have laws on the books regarding passengers riding in towed trailers, and they disallow that particular activity.

Though some states outright ban the activity, others have looser guidelines. For example, California does not allow passengers in a towed "trailer coach," but says passengers can ride in a fifth wheel while it's being towed. Travel trailers that are called fifth wheels have a different design from bumper-pull trailers, and they connect to the towing vehicle differently, too. Either way, riding in a towed trailer is a no-no in a lot of places, and you're unlikely to find seatbelts in this type of RV anyway — which makes the whole venture a moot point due to seatbelt laws.