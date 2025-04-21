Why Don't School Buses Have Seat Belts? (And Are They Safe For Kids?)
Every morning, children across the country board big yellow school buses, a familiar and trusted mode of student transportation. But other vehicles like cars, trucks, SUVs and more (except for motorcycles), have seat belts, a very important safety feature missing from school buses. So why don't school buses have seat belts and are they safe for kids?
School buses generally don't have seat belts because they're designed with safety in mind. Using a concept called "compartmentalization," bus seats are set close together and have high backs made with padding that absorbs energy to protect kids if a crash occurs. School buses are also heavier, which affects the way crash forces impact the vehicle. As a result, kids are much safer on buses than in cars. While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Safety Council both believe seat belts on buses are indeed safe for kids, schools across the country have yet to install those belts.
In fact, only Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas have laws pertaining to seat belts on school buses. But for some of those states, the addition of seat belts is subject to jurisdictional approval.
Cost could prevent seat belts from being added to school buses
Seat belts date back to the mid 19th century and even though they're largely not used on school buses, school bus seats are designed to protect kids in case of an accident. But considering that seat belts would be a smart addition, why aren't they included on school buses throughout the United States?
The major issue is the cost of installing the belts, which could range anywhere from $7,000 to $11,000 per school bus. While it would be money well spent, the same could be said of purchasing new buses, or possibly updating equipment on existing buses, to improve safety. But new seat belts would also require newer thicker seats, which would take up more space, reducing the number of kids that could ride per bus.
Even after an Ohio school bus crash in 2023 which killed one child and injured 23, government officials leaned more toward expanded driver training and additional safety features, versus outfitting buses with seat belts. Ultimately, nationwide adoption of school bus seat belts will likely depend on what individual states deem to be the most ideal solutions for their schools.