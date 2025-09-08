Do You Need A Special License To Drive An RV? Here's What You Need To Know

In 2025, approximately 11.2 million households in the U.S. own an RV, according to Consumer Affairs. And if you've had a glimpse lately at some of the coolest camping RVs ever built, it's not hard to understand the growing popularity. If you're looking to join the increasing number of people taking to the open road in a motorhome, you might be wondering if you need a special license to legally drive one. The short answer: it depends. But fortunately, in most cases, you do not need anything but a standard driver's license to legally operate an RV.

There are some factors that determine if you need a special license to drive an RV: your state regulations and the weight of the vehicle. The term RV generally describes several types of vehicles, but in this case, RV is specifically referencing a motorhome or travel van. A standard driver's license allows you to legally operate vehicles weighing under 26,000 pounds across the U.S. This is why you're able to rent and drive a big box truck when moving. While RVs come in a variety of sizes and weights, most of your options will fall under 26,000 pounds, meaning a standard license is all that's needed. Unfortunately, rules vary by state, with some adding a length stipulation and commercial or Class B license requirements if a vehicle is over the threshold.