Why Are Some Trailers Called Fifth Wheels?

In the earliest days of vehicular hauling, as far back as the early 1800s, getting cargo to stay steady on then-unpaved roads was no easy feat. While cargo could be hitched to the back of early carriages, the stiff connection put additional stress on the hinges, which would ultimately result in them breaking down. Gradually, though, enterprising individuals realized there was a better way. Experimental versions of new hitches started popping up in the 1850s, though it would be around the turn of the century that the practice became more standardized.

Circa-1915, inventors Hermann Farr and Charles Martin invented a new kind of hitch for trucks, one that incorporated a rotating wheel in its design. This wheel allowed the cargo to safely rock back and forth on a bumpy road without actually damaging the vehicle or its components. The inventors named this hitch the fifth wheel, and together, they formed the Martin Rocking Fifth Wheel Company, which would go on to become a chief dealer of hitches for the newly-established semi-trucking business.

That brings us back to the camper trailers of the present. Modern camper trailers are attached to a truck via a hinged, U-shaped hitch. While it's not exactly the same design as the fifth wheel hitch, the basic concept is the same, allowing the trailer to safely sway and pivot without damaging the vehicle. Thus, camper trailers are called fifth wheels in honor of that revolutionary development, and the name is still used for some of the coolest camping RVs ever made.