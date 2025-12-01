These US States Have Made It Illegal To Live In An RV, Even On Your Own Property

The aforementioned four states have explicitly banned living in an RV because, according to state law, RVs are either vehicles or temporary accommodations, not permanent residences. The state of Hawaii, for example, views RVs as just regular vehicles — ones you don't need a special license for — like any other car or truck, and state law says that "No person shall use any vehicle for purposes of human habitation." The only way to get around that is to take your RV and frequently move from campground to campground. Meanwhile, the state of Indiana sees it as a temporary residence, so it can't be your full-time home.

Delaware is, arguably, the strictest of all, as, along with the sentiment that RVs are not permanent residences, the state also has strict RV parking laws, and there are only five state parks that allow you to park an RV, no more than that. A lot of the concern centers on the fact that RVs really aren't permanent living facilities, no matter how many RVers see them as such, because many don't include essential features of most houses, like plumbing.

Another way RVers are looking to get around these laws is to build dedicated RV housing and neighborhoods on private land, consisting solely of full RVs and tiny houses. That way, no law is being broken, since the state can issue an RV park permit for that particular piece of land. If you're an avid RVer, it's best to check with local state laws to see if you're allowed to live in your house on wheels permanently — states like Texas, Colorado, and Oregon have very lax RV laws, for example.