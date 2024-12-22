7 Questions To Ask When Buying A Used RV
Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's exactly why over 11.2 million Americans own recreational vehicles (RVs). These vehicles offer the ultimate 2-for-1 deal — a home and means of transportation rolled into one. After all, living in an RV full-time means you don't have to deal with mortgages or rent. But the savings don't stop there. Traveling becomes much more affordable too, and that's because an RV eliminates the need for pricey flight tickets, hotel reservations, and car rentals. What's more, with a kitchen onboard, you don't have to rely on takeout. In short, you can travel wherever you want, whenever, and still enjoy all the comfort of your home.
But let's be honest — while RV living seems like a great way to cut down on certain expenses, it doesn't come cheap. However, when you buy a used RV, you might be able to get a really good model for a fraction of the original price. But there are two sides to the coin— you could also end up with a lemon that bleeds you dry in repairs.
That's why you need to slow down, ask the right questions, and make sure you know what you're getting into. In this article, we'll walk you through every essential thing you need to look out for during an inspection. That way, you won't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash.
Are the appliances and electrical system in good condition?
It helps to inform the dealer or private seller to prepare the RV for you before the inspection. That means making sure the battery is charged so you can test that it works, having an electrical hookup or shore power to connect to, propane in the tank, and water in the freshwater tank.
For now, let's start with the electrical side of things. Most people think that when you turn the engine on, the RV is instantly powered with electricity. Well, that's not entirely correct. The RV has two electrical systems: a small 12-volt battery system that runs lights and starts some basic appliances. Plus, a bigger 120-volt system that needs to be plugged into a generator or an electrical hookup to run bigger appliances like an air conditioner and microwave. Check out the setup and see that it's clean and connected correctly. Next, you want to see how the RV responds when plugged into a main electrical hookup. Does the power cord fit snugly, or is it loose? Once you plug in, look at your RV's fuse box and circuit breakers. They should be clearly marked, not burned or blackened, and they shouldn't be tripping off when you turn on appliances.
Take turns testing every outlet, light, and appliance. If they flicker, dim a lot, or don't respond, something might be wrong with the wiring or the amount of power you're getting. If there's a generator onboard, make sure you test it, too. It should start easily and be able to carry a decent load without tripping off. The same goes for any inverter or solar panel onboard.
How's the plumbing system?
To inspect the plumbing system, start by examining the freshwater tank and its connecting pipes. Look for any cracks or damp spots that could mean leaks. Turn on the water pump and run water through every faucet in every room that has one — kitchen, bathroom, and shower — to make sure the flow is steady, and the pump maintains good pressure. While the water is running, test the water heater by letting the tap run until it gets hot. If it doesn't heat up well, the water heater might have issues.
Next, take a look at the wastewater setup: the gray tank (which holds water from the sink and shower) and the black tank (which holds toilet waste). Do you notice any visible cracks or leaks? Ask the seller to show you how the drain works. Watch them connect the sewer hose, open the valves, and ensure that water flows when it should and stops when the valves are closed again.
Beyond the plumbing, look for any signs of water damage, mold, or leaks. You'd have to use both your eyes and your nose for this. Check the ceiling and walls for discoloration, stains, or areas that feel spongy or soft, particularly near windows, doors, roof vents, and skylights. Remember to pay attention to the upholstery and furniture, too.
Anything damp or soft isn't a good sign. And trust your nose. If you catch a musty odor, don't ignore it, even if you don't see the stains right away. Mold and mildew take a long time to form behind panels and inside walls before presenting any evidence of their existence, and they can cause serious health issues. The most important thing you have to remember is that fixing water damage isn't always simple or cheap.
How's the mechanical system?
When you're inspecting an RV with a relatively good price, you might be tempted to overlook minor flaws. That's okay; some problems are easy to fix, but not engine problems if it's a motorhome. Those are pretty annoying and expensive to fix. Turn on the engine and listen for any strange noises. While the engine runs, take note of the color of the exhaust immediately after you start the RV, and after it's been idling for about five minutes. Get in the cab and, press the brake pedal, tap the gas, and turn the steering wheel from side to side. Does everything respond smoothly without any odd sounds or lag?
Ask to take the RV for a test drive. Try driving at different speeds, all within the speed limit, of course. The RV should handle turns, bumps, and braking without pulling to one side, bouncing too much, or making unusual clunking or rattling noises. If any of these occur, there might be a problem with the weight distribution, and the tires are the first suspect. Don't just ask the seller how old they are; check the number on the tires.
Even if they look fine, as long as the tires are older than five to seven years, they need to be replaced. Don't forget to take a good look at the wheels, landing legs, and stabilizing jacks. Make sure nothing looks bent, rusted, or otherwise damaged. Pay special attention to the suspension system as well. Check the springs, axles, and shock absorbers.
Do the HVAC and propane systems work just fine?
Even if you'll be using the RV for a few weekends in the summer, comfort should be a priority. Now, if you'd be using it full-time and probably living off-grid, then it's a non-negotiable. You'll want to pay close attention to the heating and cooling systems, since they're what keep you comfortable day and night on the road. Start with the furnace. Turn it on and make sure it blows out warm air through all the floor vents. Move on to the air conditioner. Let it run for a few minutes, and check that the air blowing out of the ducted ceiling vents actually feels cold and that the airflow isn't weak. If it struggles to cool, the AC might need cleaning, new filters, or more serious repairs. Ask the seller if they've done any of that recently.
Up next is the propane system. Look closely at the tanks for dents, deep scratches, or rust. Are the valves and pressure relief valves clean and in good working order? The tanks should be firmly strapped down. First, confirm that all appliances are off, then open the propane valve and test each connection using a propane leak detector solution or soapy water. Bubbles mean there's a leak, so if you spot any, shut the valve immediately.
Ask the seller to show you the propane regulator. That's what controls gas pressure. Check it for cracks, corrosion, or wear. Finally, switch on each propane-powered appliance, so everything from the stove, oven, and water heater, one by one. If any appliance refuses to light or works poorly, it's possibly a regulator issue or a line problem.
Is the bodywork still solid?
It's a relief when the RV's main components are in good shape. So, you wouldn't have to worry about the engine knocking, not being able to plug in your devices to charge, or there being a foul smell because the blackwater tank is messed up. But the cosmetic design of the RV you'll be picking matters a lot, too. It's nice to live and travel in something that looks good. But beyond aesthetics, design flaws can give you some serious headaches.
Take the slide-outs, for instance. They're great for adding extra living space when you're parked and for tucking everything back in place when you're ready to move. But if a slide-out sits too close to your water lines, it can put constant pressure on pipes. Over time, that pressure might cause leaks. Some RV owners report spending hundreds dealing with water damage that started because of a badly placed slide-out.
So, before saying yes to the RV, check to see if the position will be a problem. Even if it isn't, test that it rolls out just fine and while you're at it, just take a good look at the exterior. Are there any deep dents or scratches? Are there signs of delamination? Is the roof sturdy and properly sealed? Make sure there's no crack or missing caulk. The same goes for windows and doors. They should open and close easily. Also, inspect the frame and chassis. Surface rust is inevitable depending on how old the RV is, but if you notice large flakes or cracks, then the frame is probably too weak and could start falling apart soon.
Does the layout fit your needs?
Once you've confirmed that everything in the RV is in working order, take a moment to imagine living in it. Does the space feel comfortable and practical? Start with the seating arrangement and sleeping area. Is it big enough? Would you need to fold down or climb up to access the bed every night, and if that's something you're okay with doing regularly?
Move on to the kitchen and check out the placement of the stove, sink, and refrigerator. Do you have enough counter space, and are there enough cabinets for your kitchen essentials? Now, walk through the RV and get a feel of how easy it is to move around. Can you see yourself navigating this space every day, or does it feel tight and awkward? If you're traveling with family or friends, think about how the space will work when everyone is up and moving. If you're prone to allergies, make sure you ask the owner if any pets have lived in the RV.
Then there's the driving experience. Does the RV feel like something you can handle, or is it too large? Motorhomes, despite their size, often handle better, especially for first-time drivers. For travel trailers, on the other hand, you'll need to hitch and unhitch them every time you set up or leave a site. That takes some time. Steering, turning, and changing lanes with a trailer in tow also require a lot more care and precision. However, with a travel trailer, you can easily go into town and run errands with just your towing vehicle. With a motorhome, well, you'll have to bring your home with you literally everywhere you go. These are all factors worth thinking through if you're new to towing.