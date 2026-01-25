Every Major Boat Brand Ranked By Affordability

One of my fondest childhood memories is going out on the water with my stepdad in his aluminum fishing boat to catch some fish. It never really mattered if we caught any, as the whole point felt like getting away from civilization for a while. It's an experience I'd like to have again someday, although in order to do so, I would have to buy a boat. They are widely available from several retailers, but they can get fairly expensive, not to mention the extra tools and safety gear that people recommend you keep on the boat at all times. In short, getting a boat from scratch can be pretty expensive.

That got me thinking — if I wanted to buy a boat, which brands could I look for that would sell me one for the least amount of money without having to go to the used market? It turns out, there are dozens upon dozens of boat makers, but some of them are more well-known than others thanks to the types they make and what they're used for. As an example, fishing boats are quite popular, so brands like Tracker and Ranger are right up there in terms of popularity. Other brands, such as Sea Ray and Yamaha, are known for their general-purpose boats. There are yachts and ships as well, but that's a whole different category.