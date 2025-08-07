What Makes A Ship Different From A Boat?

It's quite easy to mix a ship and a boat — after all, both float and move on water. But when it comes down to size, purpose, and structure, ships and boats are completely different creatures, just as a catamaran is different from other ships on the sea. Some people even wonder why a submarine is called a boat despite being able to submerge, or why a cruise ship carries dozens of small vessels on board. Well, the answer lies in how each is designed and used. Besides a different approach taken in their making, it's also about where they go, what they carry, and how they're built.

The most obvious difference starts with size. Ships are simply much bigger than boats. In fact, the general rule is — if it weighs over 500 tonnes, it's a ship. On the other hand, a boat is typically lighter, smaller, and simpler in design. Plus, it can't carry a ship. There's a major design and usage difference as well. Ships often have multiple decks, deep hulls, and are built for long ocean voyages, while boats are designed for lakes, rivers, or near the coastline. That's why you'll see ships handling international travel or massive cargo loads. However, boats are used for fishing and patrolling, or simply to cruise around for fun.