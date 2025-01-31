Why Are Submarines Called Boats? The History Behind The Term

Modern nuclear submarines are some of the most complex machines of war ever constructed. They can remain at sea for years, can submerge for extended lengths of time, and they run almost silently. They are considerably more advanced than the diesel-powered subs of the mid-20th century, and even those were impressive pieces of military hardware. If you happen to see a submarine docked somewhere and compliment the vessel to a nearby submariner, there's one thing you shouldn't do: call it a ship.

Despite their size, complexity, and uses in and out of combat, submarines are referred to as boats, not ships. While this makes sense to submariners and other sailors working on surface ships, it's not something average people know or understand. The line between what is and isn't a ship isn't known to all, and the words are often interchangeable. That's true of a variety of watercraft, but it isn't for submarines, which have always been called boats.

The reason for this extends throughout the history of submarines, which goes back quite a bit further than people realize. Some of the earliest submarines sailed long before the 1900s, and it took centuries for the technology to get to the place it is now. Understanding the history of subs shines a light on why they're called boats because it's to do with their initial size, means of transport, and more than anything, naval tradition. Still, it's important to understand what is typically classified these days as a boat and what's classified as a ship, even if the terms are a bit loosely applied.

