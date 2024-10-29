Why The U.S. Military Only Ever Built & Used One Midget Submarine

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, they did so with all kinds of aircraft and naval vessels. The daring attack also utilized five Japanese midget submarines — which, as the name implies, are smaller than standard subs. The purpose of a midget submarine in combat is harbor penetration: Moving into the shallower waters of a harbor where the sub and its occupants can wreak havoc upon the enemy. The Japanese did this often and with some success throughout WWII.

The United States, on the other hand, never used midget submarines in combat. Most American combat vessels were significantly larger, and there wasn't a strategic need for midget submarines in the fight against Imperial Japan. Midget submarines are technically any sub that displaces 150 tons of seawater or less. That's incredibly small for a sub, as the standard American submarine used in World War II — the Gato-class — displaced over 10 times as much seawater with a complement of 60 personnel.

While it wasn't U.S. policy to build and operate midget submarines, one was built long after the war. The SS X-1, which never received an official name, was first launched in 1955 for the purpose of testing harbor defenses. Essentially, the Navy wanted to train its personnel on defending a harbor from a midget submarine, so one was constructed for that purpose. The X-1 proved to be useful and was a success, though it didn't remain in active service for long.

[Featured image by U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]