6 Of The Coolest Trucks From The '90s (And What They're Worth Today)

It's no secret that Americans love pickup trucks, and the 1990s saw the introduction of some of the most popular models in modern history. The first Ford Super Duty trucks hit dealer lots for the 1999 model year and became part of Ford's best selling F-Series lineup. That same year, Toyota began production of its full-size Tundra pickup, an evolution of the T100, Toyota's first full-size pickup truck. However, it was the 1994 introduction of the first-generation Toyota Tacoma that forged the history of Toyota's iconic pickup trucks in the United States.

While that walk down memory lane highlights a number of important trucks from the '90s, none of them were what we'd call particularly cool. Building on the success of some of the coolest trucks from the '80s such as the 1989 Ford F-250 Bigfoot and the 1989 Dodge Shelby Dakota, the coolest trucks of the '90s include midsize and full-size from some of the most popular pickup truck brands.