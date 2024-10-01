5 Of The Coolest Trucks From The '80s (And What They're Worth Today)

By 1983, the "malaise era" of emissions-choked, lethargic, and underpowered American cars had come to an end, largely as a result of the Big Three U.S. carmakers innovating their way around strict emissions regulations. Electronic fuel injection, multi-valve cylinder heads, forced induction, and variable valve timing brought power back and fun with it. American icons like the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang, and Pontiac Trans Am rose from the ashes with the most performance on offer since the introduction of the 1970 Clean Air Act. While the rebirth of vaunted American sports cars was exciting, the '80s were truly the decade of the pickup.

Pickup trucks have been popular since the years following World War I, but the '80s were a time of experimentation, innovation, and improvement for both new truck lines and legacy models. From the first-generation Cummins Ram that kickstarted the modern Power Stroke vs. Duramax vs. Cummins showdown to the Ford F250 Bigfoot monster truck tribute, the 1980s were full of both historically significant trucks and ones that perfectly encapsulated the essence of the decade. Without the innovations to consumer pickups that arrived in the 1980s, we might not have the turbo diesels, sports trucks, or ludicrous special editions that we know and love today. Likely due to a combination of nostalgia and beloved characteristics, most of the coolest trucks of the 1980s hold their value well and still fetch high premiums to this day.

