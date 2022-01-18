2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition returns with nature-themed color variants

American legacy automaker Ford started rolling out the Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition for its Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck last year. Both offer a “splash” of unique, one-time-only color themes and bespoke equipment, and Ford promises to drop new Splash themes every few months.

Images: Ford Motor Co.



Welcoming the new year are three new Splash models inspired by the changing seasons and bewildering sceneries of Mother Nature. The image above is the Splash Snow Edition based on the range-topping Lariat trim. The Snow Edition has a unique Avalanche front grille and Magnetic accents to complement its bespoke Avalanche paint job.

In addition, it has ebony leather-trimmed seats with Ash Gray stitching and carbon weave bolsters, while the cabin receives more black accents. The Ranger Splash Snow Edition will arrive at Ford dealerships this spring, and only 750 units are available to order.

Meanwhile, coming this summer is the Ranger Splash Forest Edition. Naturally, it has Forged Green paint with Magnetic exterior accents as the Snow Edition. However, it has contrasting red nostrils for the front grille. It also has ebony cloth seats with gray stitching and black interior trim. Ford is making 500 examples of the Ranger Splash Snow Edition.

Last but not least is the Ranger Splash Sand Edition arriving this fall. As expected, it wears Desert Sand paint (a darker shade of beige), and it has the same Magnetic exterior trim and red grille nostrils as the Forest Edition. It also has ebony cloth seats with gray stitching. Only 500 units of the Sand Edition will reach dealerships near the end of 2022.

Ford claims all limited-edition Ranger Splash packages start at $1,495 above the Lariat trim’s $40,545 base price. All Splash variants have a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, connected to a standard 10-speed automatic gearbox with rear or all-wheel-drive.

The list of standard features includes LED headlights, power and heated front seats, remote ignition, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Lest you forget, the next-gen 2023 Ford Ranger is waiting in the wings, so Ford is constantly updating the current Ranger to keep it looking fresh until the new truck arrives near the end of this year.