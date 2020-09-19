Ford Ranger is the most American made car in the country

Each year a new auto index is published that shows which vehicle made in the US has the most domestic parts content. For 2020, most American of American-made vehicle is the Ford Ranger. The Ranger has 70 percent of its parts content sourced within the US and Canada. The second-place car comes from GM and is the Camaro with an automatic transmission with 66 percent domestic parts content.

GM has several other vehicles at the top of the rankings, including the Corvette, with 64 percent domestic parts content. The Colorado pickup with the gasoline engine has the same 64 percent domestic parts content as does the GMC Canyon. Those vehicles are all tied for the third-place ranking. In fourth place, the Jeep Cherokee Latitude all-wheel-drive boasting 69 percent domestic parts content but being placed further down the list by scoring only half a point for its HQ location.

Ford has another vehicle sitting in the fifth-place spot with the Explorer 3.0-liter boasting 55 percent domestic parts content. Tied for fifth place is the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, along with the Tesla Model S and Model Y. Other notable vehicles at the top of the list include the automatic transmission Ford Mustang 5.0-liter, and 2.3-liter both boast 51 percent domestic parts content.

Ford’s iconic F-150 with the 5.0-liter V-8 has 50 percent domestic parts content. Interestingly, the Acura TLX boasts 70 percent domestic parts content, but with Honda’s HQ not in the US sits in the 11th place spot along with the Odyssey, Passport, and Ridgeline.

Anyone wondering which vehicles are at the bottom of the list, pretty numerous Toyota and Lexus models tie for dead last with zero percent domestic part content.