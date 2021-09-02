Ford Ranger Splash returns for the 2022 model year

One of the more popular versions of the Ranger pickup in past generations was the Splash. Ford has now confirmed that the Splash Package is returning for the 2022 Ranger. The package includes special orange and black graphics on the side of the body, matte black wheels, and various pieces of orange and black trim inside and outside the vehicle.

Splash buyers also get specially designed seats in the interior. Ford is offering two different styles, including the Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition models. One of the coolest parts about the Splash Limited Edition is that Ford plans to release one-time-only colors every few months.

The first Splash Limited Edition is called the Snow Edition. Other than the limited edition color, it presumably has the same features as the Splash Package. The Splash Package is being offered for the entire 2022 model year. It features orange grille nostrils, gloss black accents on the grille, bumpers, rearview mirror caps, wheel moldings, and fender vents. Inside, the seats have orange contrast stitching with unique carbon green tuxedo stripes. Splash Package editions built on Lariat models get leather-trimmed seats.

Orange contrast stitching is also featured on the steering wheel, gear shifter, and parking brake boots. Lariat buyers also get orange accent stitching on the front and rear armrests and on the top of the dash. In addition, buyers can combine the Splash Package with the FX2 or FX4 package.

Splash Limited Edition trucks will debut in special colors every few months, with only a few hundred vehicles available. The Ranger Splash Package is available on SuperCrew XLT and Lariat trucks for $1495. Ford will begin delivering the Splash trucks at the end of the year. For now, pricing on the Splash Limited Edition is unannounced.