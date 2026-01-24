15 Common Motorcycle Terms And What They Mean

Go to any local motorcycle meet, track day or bike night, and you'll hear all sorts of strange language. Not the sort of four-letter words your mother used to ban around the dinner table or language that's regularly bleeped on network television, but something more specific. The language of motorcycles and motorcycle riders includes a few special vocabulary words and terms that have a unique meaning among riders. Some of these terms are basic substitutes for words, while others have a bit more meaning behind them.

I've been riding motorcycles for years, spending time around other riders, picking up all sorts of historical and mechanical knowledge along the way. More than just learning about bikes, learning to speak the language has been one of the most entertaining parts of being in the motorcycle community. In your locale or community, some words might take on a different meaning and others might be entirely new. These are just the terms that I've heard and my understanding of them.