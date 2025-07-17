Why Do Some Motorcyclists Put Their Knee Down?

If you've ever seen a motorcycle race, such as MotoGP, you may have noticed riders leaning into corners with one knee skimming the asphalt. It may look like a dramatic and dangerous stunt, but it's not reckless at all — it's strategic. This technique is called "knee dragging," and it's used by racers and advanced riders to improve control and cornering performance. It's all about maintaining precision and connection to the road. In professional racing, it's often the difference between maintaining control through a turn or losing precious seconds, or worse, the entire race.

The origin of knee dragging goes back to the 1970s, when racers like Kenny Roberts Sr. and Jarno Saarinen revolutionized how riders approached turns. Before that, riders stayed relatively upright even at high speeds. As racing evolved, so did riding techniques. Over time, the knee-down style became a symbol of peak performance in motorsport. What started as a clever maneuver is now seen as a mark of advanced skill.