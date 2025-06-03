How Far Can A Motorcycle Lean? Speed Is An Important Factor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With over 8.8 million registered units in 2023 for the United States alone, motorcycles are one of the most popular forms of transport. A key reason for its appeal is the many types of motorcycles available for beginners and seasoned riders alike. Compared to larger vehicles like cars, motorcycles are extremely maneuverable and nimble machines, due to being lighter, and easier to steer. Together with steering, a basic maneuvering and turning technique for motorcycles is leaning, which allows the bike to maneuver and remain balanced while turning. The maximum lean angle for a motorcycle can be found in MotoGP racing, where the riders can achieve 65 degrees, but for normal motorcycle riding, the maximum is 20 degrees.

A motorcycle's lean angle is the amount of tilt it makes when negotiating a bend. Tire grip, rider technique, speed, and the geometry of the bike affect the maximum lean angle of a motorcycle, and this is why high-speed motorcycles like those in MotoGP can lean a lot more. For motorcycle riding, leaning is useful and needed, especially when negotiating corners, because an upright bike will keep going straight, making it impossible to turn a motorcycle without leaning.

The lean angle of a motorcycle is greatly affected by its speed. The key reason for this is that the centrifugal force rises when speed is increased while the turn radius remains constant; as a result, the lean angle must also be increased to offset it. If the lean angle is not adjusted, the turning radius gets bigger, and the motorcycle will start to travel wide, which may cause loss of momentum and increase the risk of crashes due to leaving corners slowly.

