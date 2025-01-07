Why Every Motorcycle Rider Should Master The 'Screwdriver Grip'

There is a lot to learn when you first start learning to ride a motorcycle. Not only do you have to memorize that nifty little handbook that they give you at the DMV in order to learn the rules of the road, but you also need to master the form and techniques required to ride safely. It's a lot to take in and it can be easy for some of the more nuanced aspects of safe riding to fall through the cracks. Unfortunately, this all-too-often leads riders to develop bad habits that can potentially be dangerous if they find themselves in the wrong situation. Taking the time to learn proper riding safety techniques can mean the difference between a near miss and a trip to the emergency room.

There are a lot of important things that every new motorcycle rider should know, but one aspect of safe riding that doesn't get discussed nearly enough is the way the motorcyclist grips the handles while riding. This might not seem like a big deal when you're learning to properly execute a high-speed turn, or how to correct a motorcycle that has started to slide, but the way a rider holds onto their bike can make a huge difference. Correct hand positioning helps to maintain good posture and tension with the motorcycle. It's also important for emergency situations when riders only have a fraction of a second to react. The 'Screwdriver Grip' is considered one of the best forms for riders to practice. But what is it, and why should every rider master it?

