What Causes 'Chicken Strips' On Motorcycle Tires? (And How Can You Prevent Them?)

Motorcyclists can be a funny bunch: uncompromisingly individualistic, and at the same time, hopelessly gregarious. Bikers often love to cut that 'lone wolf' figure on their rumbling machines, but also can't resist congregating in groups, riding in packs, and joining clubs. Along with the feeling of camaraderie, riders are also prone to copping the kind of good-natured ribbing, joking, and rivalry that is par for the course when on a track meet or club run.

If you have to explain a joke, it is no longer funny — but let's do it anyway. 'Chicken strips' is a play on words, taking a phrase usually applied to a deep-fried, spicy, tender morsel of fast food to mildly mock and denigrate a rider by suggesting he or she may not be using their bike to its fullest capacity: they are a bit chicken, in other words.

A chicken strip, in this sense, refers to an unworn area on the extreme edge of a motorcycle tire tread pattern, the part of the tire that would grip the road when the bike is at an extreme lean angle, cornering at speed. If you can feel the difference between a Yamaha R1 and a Yamaha R7 at its limits, or spend your weekends ripping up the track on an Aprilia RS4, or enjoy hitting the apex on a Ducati Panigale, then you might be the kind of rider who will wear down this part of the tire. No chicken strips for you.