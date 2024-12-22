What Is A Motorcycle Squid? (And How To Avoid Becoming One)

If you're worried about being a squid yourself, then you're probably not one. The best way to avoid being a squid is to simply remember your common sense safety protocol, as just about every simple safety tactic you're taught in a motorcycle safety course will help you avoid squidhood.

Advertisement

The most important thing is to be conscientious of other motorists while out on the road. Keep your speed level and reasonable, don't crowd or harass other drivers, don't try to perform any stupid stunts like popping wheelies, and so on. A motorcycle is not a toy, and you are not a superhero; you are a squishy human with a very delicate control over several tons of burning-hot steel, and you should treat that situation with the care and reverence it deserves. If you believe a sudden crash can't happen to you, you're believing a myth.

As long as you remember to drive safely and smartly, you will not become a squid. As for those times when you're "graced" by the presence of a squid on the road, the best thing to do is give them a wide berth and be defensive. If anyone is driving in an obviously unsafe manner, you'll want to be far away when things inevitably go wrong.

Advertisement