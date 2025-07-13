How Does A Motorcycle Airbag Vest Work To Protect You In A Crash?

Airbags have been around for decades, being implemented in cars as early as the 1970s. They're one of the many safety features that have revolutionized automobiles, improving safety and saving lives. With motorcycles, though, it's a different story. Riders aren't attached to their motorcycles via seatbelts, or kept inside with doors and windows, so airbags aren't as useful — if a rider comes off the seat in any sort of collision, a motorcycle airbag loses a lot of its effectiveness. Manufacturers like Honda have added airbags to their most tech-forward motorcycles like the Gold Wing, but with the moving nature of bikes and their riders, the tech hasn't gone into wide distribution. But what if the airbag moved with the rider? That's the idea with motorcycle airbag vests.

The vests inflate at hyper-fast speeds when a crash is detected, and contribute to rider protection upon impacts. Protective gear like back protectors absorb a certain amount of impact during a crash, but airbag systems are said to absorb much more –transmitting less damage and impact to the rider's body. According to manufacturers like Dainese, the protection provided by vests like their D-Air unit is the equivalent to wearing seven conventional back protectors. Alpinestars says their Tech-Air 10 system decreases impact force as much as 95%. Most vests also inflate around a rider's shoulders, immobilizing the rider's neck for further protection. And a bit less important than what they're protecting, but important nonetheless, is how airbag vests operate.