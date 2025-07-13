How Does A Motorcycle Airbag Vest Work To Protect You In A Crash?
Airbags have been around for decades, being implemented in cars as early as the 1970s. They're one of the many safety features that have revolutionized automobiles, improving safety and saving lives. With motorcycles, though, it's a different story. Riders aren't attached to their motorcycles via seatbelts, or kept inside with doors and windows, so airbags aren't as useful — if a rider comes off the seat in any sort of collision, a motorcycle airbag loses a lot of its effectiveness. Manufacturers like Honda have added airbags to their most tech-forward motorcycles like the Gold Wing, but with the moving nature of bikes and their riders, the tech hasn't gone into wide distribution. But what if the airbag moved with the rider? That's the idea with motorcycle airbag vests.
The vests inflate at hyper-fast speeds when a crash is detected, and contribute to rider protection upon impacts. Protective gear like back protectors absorb a certain amount of impact during a crash, but airbag systems are said to absorb much more –transmitting less damage and impact to the rider's body. According to manufacturers like Dainese, the protection provided by vests like their D-Air unit is the equivalent to wearing seven conventional back protectors. Alpinestars says their Tech-Air 10 system decreases impact force as much as 95%. Most vests also inflate around a rider's shoulders, immobilizing the rider's neck for further protection. And a bit less important than what they're protecting, but important nonetheless, is how airbag vests operate.
What causes an airbag deployment?
There are two main ways to get the airbag vests to deploy, and the first is a tether. With tethers, the rider's vest is physically linked to the motorcycle and in the event of a crash, where the rider separates from the bike, pulling on the tether, the airbag inflates. The other, increasingly common and more high-tech deployment systems, are based on algorithms. Sensors and GPS inside the airbag vest detect a crash and inflate. These systems require properly-charged batteries, and they're more expensive, but their quick reactions are a big plus (Dainese says their system monitors data 1,000 times per second to detect a crash).
Airbag vests typically use compressed gas canisters for the quick inflation, which can be replaced on some vests, so they aren't one-time-use protection. Checking the specs on a specific piece of gear before you purchase is a good idea, though, as some older systems need to be sent back to the manufacturer to have the canisters replaced. And vests aren't the only piece of moto gear being updated with airbag tech – pants and jeans are now getting the upgrade too. It's worth mentioning that airbag systems aren't entirely new; they've been required for MotoGP racers since 2018, but they're much more common amongst street riders these days. Along with the proper safety training, wearing gear like your helmet, jacket, and gloves are accessories essential for safe riding, but an airbag system is certainly worth consideration to upgrade your safety repertoire.