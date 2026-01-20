5 Of The Best-Value Crate Engines Under $10,000

If you want the biggest horsepower for your money, the 6.2L HEMI Hellcat is a strong contender. With a 6.2-liter displacement, 707 horsepower, and 650 lb-ft of torque from the factory, the Hellcat is known for delivering consistent torque throughout the range, with a maximum at 4,800 RPM. According to Stellantis, "The development teams conducted almost 2 million customer-equivalent hours of dynamometer testing on the supercharged HEMI V-8 to ensure the long-term quality and performance."

Although the Hellcat is just shy of being one of the five most powerful Dodge crate engines ever built, it does undercut even the least expensive engine (the sibling Hellcrate 6.2L) on this list for quite a margin. Now, 10 years after the Hellcat was introduced, the aftermarket scene has also caught up, meaning that even heavy-hitters such as Hennessey have lots of goodies available to push the Hellcat's already formidable power to absurd levels.

For maximum power, the 6.2L Hellcat was even pushed up to 1,500 horsepower, and for a price of between $9,000 and $10,500, it is one of the best power-oriented contenders on this list. When it came out, Car and Driver noted that the Hellcat's 6.2-liter V8 "is the most potent powerplant ever sold to customers for road use by any American manufacturer," and the fact that you can just about afford one of these under $10,000 is indeed special.