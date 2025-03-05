4 Of The Cheapest V8 Crate Engines You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

There are any number of reasons you might find yourself on the hunt for a new V8 engine. Whether you're replacing a failed engine, upgrading a vehicle's current power output, or looking to drop a punchy power plant under the hood of your latest project car, you should know that there are many avenues available to you to acquire a new engine, including scrapyards, engine specialists, and online resale outlets like eBay.

But when you consider the amount of money you'll likely need to pony up to acquire a functional V8, and the potential labor involved in the installation, purchasing a crate engine might be the smarter play, as they can typically be purchased in new condition. Perhaps more importantly, crate engines largely come fully assembled and ready for installation, which is ideal for folks who prefer a sort of plug-and-play V8 engine option.

There's a little more to the installation of a V8 crate engine than plug-and-play, of course. Likewise, in your search for a V8 crate engine, you're bound to come across dozens of options spread over a vast range of price points. It's a safe bet, however, that if you are looking for a V8 crate engine, you're looking to spend as little money as possible to do so. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know that we've done our own research on the matter, and selected a few of the cheaper V8 crate engines on the market that may be worth your attention.

