5 Crate Engines With Over 1000HP
Car enthusiasts and car builders alike turn to crate engines for all sorts of reasons, whether it be for drag racing, muscle car restoration, or extreme street performance. These pre-assembled, high-performance powerplants offer a supercharged plug-and-play solution for adding even more horsepower to a car without custom building an engine from scratch. These powerhouses save time, effort, and uncertainty, making them a favorite choice among gearheads and professional racers alike.
In recent years, the demand for extreme horsepower has led manufacturers to push the boundaries of what crate engines can offer. Today, it's possible to purchase an engine straight from the factory with over 1,000 horsepower... complete with the latest in forced induction technology, precision machining, and reinforced internals. These engines deliver mind-blowing performance without requiring extensive aftermarket modifications, making them ideal for those who want reliable, track-ready power without so much hassle. Of all the crate engines available to choose from, these five picks all exceed the 1,000-horsepower mark: the Mopar DSR1500-DC, Ford Megazilla 2.0, GM 632 c.i. ProSeries Engine, Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000, and the Mopar Hellephant.
The Mopar DSR1500-DC
The Mopar DSR1500-DC is a true monster that was developed specifically for high-performance racing applications. This drag-focused crate engine was engineered with input from Don Schumacher Racing, a dominant force that anyone familiar with NHRA competition should recognize. It boasts a massive supercharged HEMI V-8 configuration designed to deliver consistent, competition-grade power... but that's not all if has to offer.
The DSR1500-DC is all about precision engineering for maximum efficiency on the drag strip. With advanced tuning and calibration, the DSR1500-DC delivers seamless power delivery that helps drivers achieve consistently fast quarter-mile times. Its design incorporates high-strength materials, a robust rotating assembly, and specialized cooling solutions to handle the extreme heat and stress generated in professional drag racing.
It's Mopar's turnkey solution for those who want extreme drag-racing power without extensive custom modifications. It would really thrive in a dedicated racing chassis where every component is tuned for maximum acceleration. Given its exclusivity and specialized design, this engine is a dream for drag racers who want to take their builds to the next level with factory-backed engineering.
The Ford Megazilla 2.0
Ford's Megazilla 2.0 crate engine offers over 1,000 horsepower while still maintaining the durability and reliability Ford Performance is known for. It's an evolution of the popular Godzilla 7.3L V8, but with extensive modifications to handle even more extreme power output (including a high-performance supercharger, upgraded internals, and advanced fuel injection technology).
It's a bigger and better version of the first-generation Megazilla, giving you the same forged pistons, connecting rods, and steel crank you know from the 2.0's predecessor, plus upgraded valve springs, ported and polished cylinder heads, and a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger.
The Megazilla 2.0 is designed for both track and high-performance street applications, with aluminum heads and reinforced block structure that allow the engine to withstand high boost levels while maintaining excellent heat dissipation. It's perfect for builders looking to swap an insanely powerful engine into a modern muscle car or classic hot rod. After all, not all 1,000+ horsepower crate engines can claim to balance raw power and daily drivability like the Megazilla 2.0 can.
The BluePrint 632 c.i. ProSeries Engine
BluePrint has long been a key player in the world of high-performance crate engines, and the 632 c.i. ProSeries engine is proof of that legacy. Boasting a massive displacement of 632 cubic inches, it's a naturally aspirated beast capable of delivering over 1,000 horsepower without needing a supercharger or turbocharger.
Designed for extreme drag racing and competition builds, the 632 c.i. ProSeries features an advanced valvetrain, forged internals, and CNC-machined cylinder heads for optimized airflow. And, despite being naturally aspirated, this engine still produces insane levels of power thanks to precision engineering and high-rev capability. It's a perfect option for those who prefer big-block brute force and don't want to rely on forced induction.
It'll cost you $21,999 for the carbureted version of the 632 c.i. (or $22,999 for its fuel-injected counterpart), but that's relatively affordable compared to some of the other price points included here. Plus, when you consider all that's packed into this crate engine, it's not hard for serious pros to justify the cost.
The Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000
The ZZ632/1000 is Chevrolet Performance's 1,000-horsepower crate engine. This big-block V8 is engineered to push the limits in every respect, combining massive displacement with race-proven components. Priced in the $30,000-40,000 range, it's a 632 cubic-inch engine built for serious racers and street enthusiasts who demand maximum horsepower without compromise. (It's also an inspiration for another crate engine on this list: the 632 c.i. ProSeries Engine.)
Interestingly, while the port shape of Big Blocks typically varies from cylinder to cylinder, the ZZ632/1000's intake and exhaust ports are identical in length, volume, and layout. That goes for all eight of them. Another one of the most notable features of the ZZ632/1000 is its impressive torque output, making it ideal for heavy-hitting muscle cars and performance builds. And, with EFI (electronic fuel injection) and an advanced ignition system, it delivers both power and efficiency: something that's increasingly rare in engines of this size and caliber.
The Mopar Hellephant
The Mopar Hellephant didn't get such a cool nickname for nothing: It's one of the most legendary crate engines available on the market today. Based on the Hellcat family of engines and providing an astonishing 1,000+ horsepower output, the Hellephant takes performance to such an extreme level with its 426 cubic-inch supercharged HEMI design.
Factory-engineered for both high-performance street and track applications, the Hellephant comes with a massive 3.0L supercharger, forged pistons, and a reinforced bottom end to handle immense power levels. It's one of the most sought-after crate engines on the market, largely for its reliability and monstrous output. The Hellephant's unbeatable horsepower is perfect for modern muscle car builds or high-performance restomods, straight from Mopar. It's also a collector's item, thanks to its limited production numbers (making it even more desirable among car enthusiasts).
There are four variants, each with a specific name that clues you into its block material and fuel type: The A30 (1,000 HP), the A170 (1,100 HP), C30 (900 HP), and the C170 (1,000 HP). Hellephant variants with "A" in the name have aluminum blocks, while variants with "C" names have cast iron blocks. Hellephants with a "30" in their name run on premium fuel, and variants with "170" run on E85.