5 Crate Engines With Over 1000HP

Car enthusiasts and car builders alike turn to crate engines for all sorts of reasons, whether it be for drag racing, muscle car restoration, or extreme street performance. These pre-assembled, high-performance powerplants offer a supercharged plug-and-play solution for adding even more horsepower to a car without custom building an engine from scratch. These powerhouses save time, effort, and uncertainty, making them a favorite choice among gearheads and professional racers alike.

In recent years, the demand for extreme horsepower has led manufacturers to push the boundaries of what crate engines can offer. Today, it's possible to purchase an engine straight from the factory with over 1,000 horsepower... complete with the latest in forced induction technology, precision machining, and reinforced internals. These engines deliver mind-blowing performance without requiring extensive aftermarket modifications, making them ideal for those who want reliable, track-ready power without so much hassle. Of all the crate engines available to choose from, these five picks all exceed the 1,000-horsepower mark: the Mopar DSR1500-DC, Ford Megazilla 2.0, GM 632 c.i. ProSeries Engine, Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000, and the Mopar Hellephant.

