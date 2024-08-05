What Is A Stroker Engine And How Is It Different From A Regular Engine?

Internal combustion engines are commonly referred to by their displacements whether its old-school cubic inches or more modern CC and liter nomenclature. If you love cars, you've no doubt heard of the Ford 427, Chevy 454, and Chrysler 426 HEMI. There is no shortage of iconic big-block engines to discuss.

Small-block V8s and four-cylinder sports car engines have their fans as well, with engine names like the 5.0L Coyote, 350 Small-Block Chevy, and K20. But where do those numbers come from? An engine's displacement is calculated using the diameter of its cylinders and the length of its crankshaft stroke to determine the volume of each cylinder. That volume is multiplied by the number of cylinders to get the total displacement.

There are two ways to increase the displacement of the engine in your car. You could bore the cylinders to a larger diameter, which requires larger pistons and is limited by cylinder wall thickness. Or you can build a stroker engine by installing a crankshaft with more stroke; however, there are limits to that as well.

[Featured image by NESR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]