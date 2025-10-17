Which GM Cars Are Powered By The LS3 Engine?

GM's highly-regarded LS3 is one of the company's most celebrated small-block V8 engines. It burst onto the scene in 2008 as the evolution of GM's "Gen IV" LS family and its immediate predecessor, the LS2 engine. It powered a wide range of GM cars of that era, ranging from a bunch of Corvettes to a handful of Pontiacs.

As expected of a successor, the LS3 had several upgrades over the LS2, including a revamped cylinder head design, a larger bore, a higher compression ratio, and a factory-shipped high-flow injector. At its launch, GM cars based on the LS3 engine slotted comfortably between those bearing GM's everyday V8s and the much more exotic (and expensive) LS7 and LS9 series engines. For those unaware, the LS7 and LS9 engines were the ones that powered the likes of the 2006 Corvette Z06 and the 2009 Corvette ZR1, respectively.

In its stock form in GM cars of that era, the LS3 engine displaced 6.2 liters and made around 430 hp of power. Its excellent performance and durability ensured that LS3 engines also became a favorite among tuners and modders. The LS3 engines, while popular in the U.S., also had their share of admirers outside of the States. It found its way into several muscle cars made by Holden in Australia and Vauxhall in the United Kingdom.