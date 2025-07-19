How Much HP Do LS3 Crate Engines Have, And How Much Do They Cost Today?

The LS3 crate engine has earned a reputation as one of Chevrolet's most trusted and versatile powerplants. Churning out 430 hp at 5,900 rpm, in addition to 425 lb-ft of torque, which arrives at 4,600 rpm, the LS3 is renowned for providing enthusiasts with heaps of power. It's also a popular engine, having been used in everything from modern sports cars like the C6 Corvette through to treasured classics that have been blessed with the restomod treatment.

While some crate engines are notoriously expensive, like Chevy's 632 big-block V8, the LS3 is reasonably affordable. Prices vary from one supplier to the next, but it's fairly typical to see LS3 crate engines going for around $10,000 in 2025. There is always much debate about whether a long-block or turn-key crate engine is best, but for the more cost-conscious shoppers, a long block will typically always be cheaper.

For example, an LS3 long-block crate engine costs in the region of $7,200, whereas a turn-key LS3 can fetch up to $13,000. Ultimately, the price will usually depend on how complete you'd like your LS3 crate engine to be and what level of performance you want. Some crate engines incorporate performance parts that can push the LS3's output closer to the 500-hp mark, with a price to match.