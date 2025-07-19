How Much HP Do LS3 Crate Engines Have, And How Much Do They Cost Today?
The LS3 crate engine has earned a reputation as one of Chevrolet's most trusted and versatile powerplants. Churning out 430 hp at 5,900 rpm, in addition to 425 lb-ft of torque, which arrives at 4,600 rpm, the LS3 is renowned for providing enthusiasts with heaps of power. It's also a popular engine, having been used in everything from modern sports cars like the C6 Corvette through to treasured classics that have been blessed with the restomod treatment.
While some crate engines are notoriously expensive, like Chevy's 632 big-block V8, the LS3 is reasonably affordable. Prices vary from one supplier to the next, but it's fairly typical to see LS3 crate engines going for around $10,000 in 2025. There is always much debate about whether a long-block or turn-key crate engine is best, but for the more cost-conscious shoppers, a long block will typically always be cheaper.
For example, an LS3 long-block crate engine costs in the region of $7,200, whereas a turn-key LS3 can fetch up to $13,000. Ultimately, the price will usually depend on how complete you'd like your LS3 crate engine to be and what level of performance you want. Some crate engines incorporate performance parts that can push the LS3's output closer to the 500-hp mark, with a price to match.
Technical specs of the LS3
Providing the basis for the LS3's 430-hp capability is a suite of carefully selected components built for high-output operation. The engine's 6.2-liter displacement is achieved through a bore and stroke of 4.065 x 3.622 inches. The cast-aluminum block is reinforced with six-bolt, cross-bolted main caps, and it uses a nodular iron crankshaft, powdered metal connecting rods, and hypereutectic aluminum pistons.
Sporting a 10.7:1 compression ratio and a redline of 6,600 rpm, the LS3 is built for spirited driving. Still, the engine isn't too peaky, delivering strong midrange torque, with the horsepower peaking a little higher at just shy of 6,000 rpm. Another strong point of this impressively popular small block is that it's surprisingly efficient, too. Naturally, the LS3's fuel efficiency will vary depending on the implementation, but the LS3-powered C6 Corvette manages to return a combined rating of 19 mpg, with up to 26 mpg on highways, according to the EPA.
Here's why an LS3 crate engine makes sense in 2025
The LS3 engine first arrived in 2008, and while a 430-hp V8 engine will of course always have its fans, a lot of time has passed since then. Chevrolet now offers a wide range of more powerful V8 engines in its crate engine arsenal, so why should enthusiasts still flock to the LS3?
Simply put, the LS3 still represents excellent value for money in 2025. With long-block crate engines available from a little over $7,000, and more complete crate options costing just a few thousand dollars more, the LS3 is quite affordable in the realm of performance crate engines. Not only is this ideal for anyone looking to replace a damaged LS3, but it makes sense that many would resort to the LS3 to power classic restomod builds.
Chevrolet is also keen to showcase LS3-based classic builds, with everything from rat-look GMC trucks through to immaculate Camaro models making use of the hugely versatile engine, showing that the combination of factory-backed reliability without the guesswork of building an engine from scratch is clearly attractive to many. Overall, the balance of power, price, and proven performance of the LS3 crate engine ensures it remains one of the best crate engine options out there, even 17 years after its official debut.