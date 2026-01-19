12 Of The Best CarPlay Apps I've Tried And Can't Live Without

Modern driving can be a test of patience. Roads are filled with cars, which creates problems such as unpredictable traffic and an endless search for parking. Many people, including myself, love driving. But sometimes, long highway stretches can also bore us, and that's why in-car entertainment is of utmost importance. Apple CarPlay isn't just a feature on a car's spec sheet; It has entirely changed my relationship with my car. It's much more than a little tool that connects to your car via Bluetooth and lets you change songs or attend calls without touching your phone.

The screen on your dashboard, combined with Apple CarPlay, can help make long waits in traffic and long trips a treat, but only if you know which apps to load onto it. Like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay supports a wide array of apps. From useful navigation aids to music players to weather forecasters to games, the App Store is filled with gems. I have spent years using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in my car. In the process, I have installed and uninstalled countless apps, only to winnow down to the ones that make life easier on the road.

I have finally narrowed down a list of the best CarPlay apps that have earned a permanent spot on my dashboard. While we'll rely on absolute no-brainers like Google Maps and Spotify, I have also found some nifty apps that help me get the most out of my infotainment system and help with gasoline and parking. Here are 12 of the best CarPlay apps that I can't live without.