Does CarPlay Use Bluetooth Or Wi-Fi? Here's What You Should Know

Apple CarPlay was first introduced back in 2014, and it's become a staple in so many vehicles in the 11 years since then. Because we're so indebted to our iPhones for both information and entertainment, it only makes sense that Apple gave us a way to safely use our iPhones while driving. There are many Apple CarPlay apps worth downloading that can help you navigate, put on your favorite podcast for your daily commute, help you find parking, and more.

Car connectivity for cell phones existed well before CarPlay, thanks to Bluetooth. This was how people could wirelessly connect their phones to their cars to make and receive phone calls without having to use their hands or one of those Bluetooth headsets for phones still on the market. You might have assumed that a feature like CarPlay was merely an extension of this Bluetooth technology, using that same linkage to perform all of these other functions on your iPhone. Well, that is partly true and partly untrue, because Wi-Fi also plays a part in the feature.

The question of whether Apple CarPlay uses Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to connect to your vehicle is a tricky one, because the answer is actually both. When you first pair your iPhone with your vehicle wirelessly, it is done through a Bluetooth connection, just as you would do with a phone before 2014. However, once that pairing is complete, Bluetooth really plays no other role in CarPlay. Instead, it switches over to a Wi-Fi connection between the car and the iPhone to perform all of its functions.