5 Underrated CarPlay Apps Most Drivers Are Missing Out On

Whether you use a car for your regular commute to the office or just for picking up groceries, your best bud for those rides is likely either CarPlay or Android Auto. These in-car platforms let you run some smartphone apps on your vehicle's infotainment system, use turn-by-turn navigation, send and receive messages and phone calls, listen to music, and even play some games when safely parked. The debate rages on whether Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is better — and in many cases, Android Auto might come out on top — but it often boils down to personal preferences.

CarPlay and Android Auto largely come pre-configured with the apps you can use while your phone is tethered to your vehicle. However, blindly sticking to default apps can be a mistake, especially when there are better alternatives out there. Apple CarPlay especially hosts a treasure of third-party applications that are often better than what's already available. There are apps for finding open parking spots or EV charging stations, apps for providing you real-time weather information, and apps that can provide you even better directions than the default ones. In this guide, we've compiled a list of five underrated CarPlay apps that will make your experience better behind the wheel.

Notably, these aren't just random picks. Each app has been selected after long term, extensive personal usage during my own road trips. On top of this, each app has been verified and listed based on the positive user ratings on the App Store.