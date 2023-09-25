5 Of The Best Radio Apps For Apple CarPlay

Using your iPhone and mobile data connection to stream old-school terrestrial radio stations in your vehicle via Apple CarPlay sounds unusual — after all, cars come equipped with built-in radio tuners that make it possible to listen directly with no internet or smartphone necessary. What's the point, then? There are a couple of reasons you may find this capability useful. If you're traveling but want to listen to your local radio stations, these apps make it possible to tune in from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet connection.

In addition, listening to a radio station over the internet provides a better experience if you're driving a long distance, such as while on a road trip. By tuning in directly from your vehicle's radio, you'll need to find a new station every time you travel beyond each station's coverage range. By streaming the radio station over the internet, you'll be able to listen without losing connection, even if you cross state lines. In light of that, it's no surprise several high-quality apps provide free access to radio stations across the U.S., North America, and even the entire world, all of them with CarPlay support.