The Much-Desired Feature We Can't Believe Google Maps Is Still Missing
The Google Maps app has gone through quite a few iterations over the years, adding (and occasionally removing) important features that increase its general convenience and usability when traveling on the road. Several of these features revolve around the speed of the vehicle you're operating; back in 2019, Google Maps added the ability to see speed limits and speed traps in around 40 countries, specifically on the Android version of the app, a function that was extended in 2024 with an iOS release and the addition of an active speedometer. The current iteration of Google Maps on both Android and iOS will show you how fast your vehicle is moving, though Google's help page stresses that you should still rely on your vehicle's actual speedometer first and foremost.
However, the speedometer on Google Maps has a bit of a quirk to it that some users find mildly questionable: it only appears when you're actively using Google Maps navigation. If you just have the map open in general, such as to get your bearings in a particular area, it won't tell you how fast you're going. It's a small difference, but users on Reddit find its absence annoying, especially considering that other navigational apps like Waze and Magic Earth have already figured it out.
Google Maps won't show your speed when navigation isn't running
Whether you're using it directly through your phone or have it running through your car display via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, Google Maps will only display your vehicle's current speed if you've got a destination pinned. Otherwise, if you just have the map open without a destination, you'll only be able to see local speed limits. This can be frustrating if you don't want to go through the trouble of selecting a destination beforehand, and potentially dangerous if you tried to do that in the middle of driving.
What users find particularly puzzling about this feature's absence is that other navigational apps, particularly Waze and Magic Earth, already offer it. Magic Earth, in particular, just received an update enabling live speedometers outside of navigation recently. Waze, meanwhile, is actually owned by Google, and while it is an independent brand, it's strange and annoying that its features haven't been integrated into the arguably more-recognizable Google Maps. At the time of writing, it is not clear when or if Google Maps will receive a live speedometer. If you specifically want such a feature while you're driving, you may want to consider switching to Waze or Magic Earth with your Android Auto setup.