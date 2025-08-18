The Much-Desired Feature We Can't Believe Google Maps Is Still Missing

The Google Maps app has gone through quite a few iterations over the years, adding (and occasionally removing) important features that increase its general convenience and usability when traveling on the road. Several of these features revolve around the speed of the vehicle you're operating; back in 2019, Google Maps added the ability to see speed limits and speed traps in around 40 countries, specifically on the Android version of the app, a function that was extended in 2024 with an iOS release and the addition of an active speedometer. The current iteration of Google Maps on both Android and iOS will show you how fast your vehicle is moving, though Google's help page stresses that you should still rely on your vehicle's actual speedometer first and foremost.

However, the speedometer on Google Maps has a bit of a quirk to it that some users find mildly questionable: it only appears when you're actively using Google Maps navigation. If you just have the map open in general, such as to get your bearings in a particular area, it won't tell you how fast you're going. It's a small difference, but users on Reddit find its absence annoying, especially considering that other navigational apps like Waze and Magic Earth have already figured it out.