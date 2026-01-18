5 Online Etiquette Tips Every Social Media User Should Know

To me, these days it feels like people treat the internet like it's "Westworld." For those who haven't seen it, "Westworld" is a TV show about a Western-style theme park inhabited by androids, where rich visitors can do anything they want to the androids with virtually no consequences. Of course, people online can have their real-life information doxxed and they can suffer legal consequences for their posts and messages, but generally speaking, people treat it like an alternate reality detached from the real one. They'll tear someone a new one for the measliest of justifications, and research papers have proven that many social networks' algorithms amplify anger and hate. When it isn't amplifying outrage, it's amplifying our worst traits. It's an utter crapfest, and we all need to step back and reevaluate how we interact with the online world.

Barring legislative power, we can't stop social media algorithms from being built to wind us up. We can curate our Instagram page, we can abandon Twitter for arguably healthier options like Bluesky, but ultimately, it comes down to individual action. Put more good into the online world, and maybe someday you'll get more good out of it.

If you want a healthier online experience, this is for you. Whether you find your blood pressure rising any time a fellow faceless internet stranger disagrees with you, or you're concerned about what (and how much) you post — and anything in between — here are the etiquette tips that may make your relationship with the web more positive, productive, and safe.