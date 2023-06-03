You Can Still Find Your Old Myspace Profile. Here's How

Myspace — do you remember that? It's where everyone's favorite buddy Tom hung out. It's where you spent your days engaged in a Hunger Games-level battle royale for a high spot in your friends' Top Ten and then got high on the power of your own ranked list of people in your life. It's where you could upload playlists targeted at your crush.

Launched in 2003, the platform essentially ishered in the era of social media, attracting millions of users until Facebook became the site of choice.

If you're nostalgic for the era of glitter gifs and selfies without the help of a front-facing camera, we might be able to help. While we can't actually teleport you back to 2006, we might have a few tricks up our sleeve to help you figure out what your old Myspace profile was and give you a chance at uncovering that time capsule.