Research Paper Says Twitter's Algorithm 'Amplifies' Anger And Hate

A recent study has shown that Twitter's new algorithm amplifies more emotionally-charged tweets than ever before, especially those that trigger anger and animosity. Computer scientists at Cornell University and the University of California, Berkeley, conducted the research with the aim to determine the kind of tweets the Twitter algorithm favors, and users' reactions to them.

The researchers studied a group of 806 Twitter users in February, comparing the content of each person's algorithm-curated "For You" timeline to its chronological newsfeed. Results of the study echoed the findings of past reports like this one co-authored by researchers at DePaul and Harvard Universities and another by Twitter itself: outrage and vitriol, especially when directed at a specific class or group, gain more traction on Twitter than neutral or positive posts. They also found that these kinds of content provoked stronger reactions from users than they might have done in the past, even if that was not the original intent.

The study also revealed that political tweets are the most likely to elicit strong responses from users, potentially promoting othering behavior and unfavorable sentiments about groups who have opposing views. "The political tweets shown by the algorithm exhibit greater partisanship and out-group animosity. Moreover, the algorithm slightly increases the ratio of out-group to in-group content (rather than reinforcing filter bubbles or echo chambers)," the researchers wrote.