Twitter's Algorithm Reveals These Common Mistakes Are Hurting Your Reach

Social media is, first and foremost, all about capturing attention. The feeling that one is just kind of prattling into the void and nobody's listening isn't uncommon, but it's not a particularly pleasant one either. We want to belong, our clever jokes and silly memes to be appreciated, and our pets to become Internet superstars through their own Instagram accounts.

The key to social media seems simple: the higher the numbers, the better. YouTube sensation MrBeast boasts an astonishing 140 million subscribers, which reportedly translates to an almost-equally-towering $100 million net worth. MrBeast is a very extreme case of success, and there's more to the equation than raw numbers.

The world of social media algorithms is very complicated, as Twitter makes clear (the platform began a long series of changes ever since the Elon Musk takeover). Analysis has demonstrated that some common missteps have a sizable negative impact on an account's reach. Here's how.