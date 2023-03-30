A Twitter Alternative By Ex-Employee Is Capitalizing On Elon Musk's Worst Trust Failure

T2 is among the many alternative Twitter platforms that have popped up ever since Elon Musk splurged $44 billion to buy the social media company and executed some questionable plans. The brainchild of a former Google and Twitter employee, the company started accepting sign-ups back in November last year and raised a sizeable funding in January this year. Now, the company is capitalizing on Elon Musk's latest flub — taking away the blue badge from legacy verified accounts, unless they pay the Twitter Blue toll tax.

While T2 is still very much in its nascent stage, the company has launched a verification program of its own. However, it's not some in-house verification system that would involve vetting how notable you are. Instead, T2 is proposing that if you had a verified account on Twitter based on your public importance — or as they call it in the social media sphere, "notability" — the upstart will carry it over to your T2 profile. T2 is currently accepting applications from Twitter users that had a verified account and are now jumping ship to T2. "We know you worked hard for it," says the registration page for T2's verification request page for Twitter ex-pats. T2 is clearly trying to capitalize on the trust deficit that Twitter currently faces under its new CEO Musk.