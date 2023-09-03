How To Turn Off Comments On Your Instagram Posts

Like all of the most significant human endeavors, social media is a powerful tool that can be used for good or ill, and in tremendous quantities. There's nothing quite like a lengthy comment section full of praise and support to raise your spirits, but an outpouring of negativity can have an equal and opposite effect. Social media, unfortunately, can have a profound impact on our lives.

Users of Instagram, as with any other social media platform, often want to take steps to protect themselves from such negativity. While it can be a bit of a fiddly process, it's worth doing for those who wish to avoid the widespread unpleasantness that infects social media (around 60% of American teenagers have experienced harassment on the internet, according to a September 2018 Pew Research Center report).

Unfortunately, it isn't possible to automatically turn off all comments on any future Instagram image or reel you may post from within the app itself (though third-party tools such as NapoleonCat do offer such functionality). What users can do, however, is ensure that specific, individual posts cannot be commented on. Here's how to go about it.