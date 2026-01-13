16 Reliable Sports Cars You Can Buy Under $30k

If you desire a car that provides the unbeatable sense of joy that spirited driving provides, there's a strong chance that there's a list of potential sports cars on your radar, with plenty of choice on both the new and used markets. While sports cars are hard to beat for overall driving dynamics, they often come with a hefty price tag that can be hard to swallow.

Particularly with new cars, very few sports cars come close to $30,000 as standard, with optional features easily pushing the MSRP much higher. Considering what these cars are built for, reliability is also crucial, with repairs often costing more for exclusive models. Luckily, the used market unlocks a wide range of icons released in the not-too-distant past. We've narrowed it down to 16 sports cars priced under $30,000 on average and have strong reliability reputations from credible publications after years of being on the road.