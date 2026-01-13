16 Reliable Sports Cars You Can Buy Under $30k
If you desire a car that provides the unbeatable sense of joy that spirited driving provides, there's a strong chance that there's a list of potential sports cars on your radar, with plenty of choice on both the new and used markets. While sports cars are hard to beat for overall driving dynamics, they often come with a hefty price tag that can be hard to swallow.
Particularly with new cars, very few sports cars come close to $30,000 as standard, with optional features easily pushing the MSRP much higher. Considering what these cars are built for, reliability is also crucial, with repairs often costing more for exclusive models. Luckily, the used market unlocks a wide range of icons released in the not-too-distant past. We've narrowed it down to 16 sports cars priced under $30,000 on average and have strong reliability reputations from credible publications after years of being on the road.
2015 Porsche Cayman
From 2016 to 2025, the smallest sports car produced by Porsche has been under the 718 badge. With the most recent generation of the Cayman and Boxster only just wrapping up, it'll be a challenge to find a 982 model under the $30,000 mark. But going back to one of the last second-generation Caymans will increase your chances of finding one within your budget range.
According to U.S. News and World Report, a 2015 Porsche Cayman can be picked up for anywhere between $28,393 and $40,592. And as far as reliability goes, the same outlet reported the 2015 model earning a reliability score of 4.5 out of five from J.D. Power. Powered by a 2.7L flat-six, the 2015 Cayman can't quite match the 718 for power, but doesn't trail far behind with an output of 275 horsepower, compared to the latest-gen's 295 horsepower.
2019 BMW Z4
Often more expensive than the Porsche Cayman is its Boxster sibling, which has long since been comparable with BMW's own compact convertible, the Z4. The Boxster and Z4 are aimed at slightly different audiences, with the latter leaning more into a smooth, luxury feel rather than pure performance. A used Z4 should be considered for anyone looking to experience German quality in a two-door convertible at a lower price point.
In the Z4's case, KBB reports an average price of $29,023 for a 2019 model year. Sure, the more extras it has on it, the 2019 Z4 could go past $30,000, but even in its base guise, BMW made sure to make the roadster a well-equipped grand tourer. Under the hood of the base SDrive30i is a 2.0L four-cylinder producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which we found was plenty for the small sports car in our review. Reliability is crucial for a long-distance driver like the Z4. Fortunately, build quality has been cited as a strong point by owners over the past few years, with iSeeCars rating it 7.6 out of 10 for reliability.
2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
Thanks to the industry's ever-changing goalposts, models like the Z4 have been discontinued, but luckily, quite a few other two-door convertibles have only been dropped from their lineups fairly recently. In 2020, Mercedes-Benz ended production of the SLC-Class, which was another German luxury convertible sports car rivaling the Boxster. The most recent model year sells for over $30,000 on average, but the 2017 SLC manages to get under by a solid margin.
A couple of the later model years can also be picked up for under $30,000, but the 2017 model year's $21,301 average used price is lower for essentially the same car. The SLC-Class was introduced as an update of the SLK, which introduced features like the nine-speed automatic across the board. The same engine was featured from 2017 to 2020, which was a turbocharged 2.0L inline-four producing 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Owners rarely have anything negative to say about its reliability, either, with its dependability frequently cited as one of the best aspects of the car. J.D. Power seems to agree, with U.S. News reporting the organization giving it a 4.0 out of five stars for reliability.
2023 Toyota GR86
The Toyota GR86 (formerly the GT86) has received no shortage of praise over the years, offering outstanding dynamics while remaining usable as a daily driver. The GR86 was introduced at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, continuing the collaboration between Toyota and Subaru, but going forward a year to 2023 still keeps every trim under $30,000 alongside standout reliability ratings across the board.
When we reviewed the 2022 GR86, the joyful experience behind the wheel was unsurprisingly the highlight. The 2023 model comes standard with a six-speed manual, with the Subaru-built 2.4L four-cylinder boxer producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. As expected with a modern Toyota, the 2023 GR86 also boasts solid dependability with proper maintenance, making it an ideal choice for a budget-friendly daily driver sports car. According to KBB, the base trim for the 2023 GR86 goes for around $25,646, with the top-spec 10th Anniversary Special Edition currently sitting at an average of $29,986.
2017 Audi TT S
One of the cars dropped from Audi's lineup was the TT, which kept the brand at the top of the compact sports car scene for decades. The TT came in a plethora of editions throughout the years, most notably with the top-spec TT-RS. But even finding a 2012 TT-RS under $30,000, which was the first model year in the States, is a challenge.
However, stepping down to the TT-S, things become much more accessible. To stay under the $30,000 mark, the 2017 model year is the newest you can get based on average price, sitting at $26,072 according to KBB. For reliability as well, the 2017 TT gets plenty of praise from owners. Its turbocharged 2.0L inline-four produces a decent 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, helping it become a favorite among owners and reviewers alike. Looking at reviews submitted on KBB and Cars.com, the car's reliability often comes out on top of the major categories.
2016 Chevrolet Corvette
First released in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has gone through plenty of changes, but it remains America's flagship sports car in 2026. The mid-engined C8 generation of the Corvette can't be found for under $30,000 on average, but the front-engined C7 still has some availability in this budget.
The C7 Corvette was introduced for the 2014 model year, but the 2016 version is the newest you can get for under $30,000. According to U.S. News and World Report, the 2016 model sells for anywhere between $23,302 and $45,632, with the top-spec Z06 often sitting at the higher end of the spectrum. Still, the Stingrays that year came with plenty of punch, putting down 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque from its 6.2L V8. The Z51 model increases both figures by five. Along with performance, outlets such as J.D. Power have positive things to say about its reliability, awarding it a score of 85/100.
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Over the years, Jaguar models have often received criticism for being less reliable, which may be true for older models, but this has led to modern releases being somewhat tarnished. As for the F-Type, some owners do report issues with things like the electrical system, but many owners who have submitted reviews on their experience with the car generally have only positive things to say. The F-Type was introduced in 2014, and you'll have to stay within the first generation to stick below $30,000.
The model year before the end of the first-gen run of the F-Type, the 2018 model had a few different engines available, but those fitted with the base 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder start at around $26,643, according to KBB. For more power, you can also find 3.0L supercharged V6 models for $28,269 on average. CarEdge reports that Jaguar vehicles overall lose 41.4% of their value over five years, helping to explain why even a 2018 sports car that had a minimum MSRP of $60,895 now sells for much less.
2012 Porsche Boxster
We've already covered the 2015 Porsche Cayman being a great option for a reliable sports car under $30,000, but if you want to drop the roof, going back a few more years can give you that in the 2012 Boxster. The two nameplates have always been incredibly similar under the shell, but we've selected the 2012 model as it was the last of the 987 generation to cover more territory for Porsche's smallest sports car. The 2012 Boxster still boasts standout reliability ratings from owners, and doesn't fall far behind for performance either. Cars.com found the 2012 Boxster deserving of a 4.0 out of five-star reliability rating, benefiting partially from the longevity of the model and Porsche's ability to sort out early generational issues.
As standard, the 2.9L flat-six produced 255 horsepower and 215 pound-feet of torque. This engine was for the base Boxster only, which is also the only one for the 2012 model year that you can get under $30,000. The more powerful S trim that was lauded by reviewers comes in at an average of $30,208, whereas the standard model comes in at $27,961, according to KBB.
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
As mentioned previously, despite Mercedes-Benz changing the name of its compact two-door convertible, the SLC-Class was just the next generation of the long-standing SLK-Class. The model was first sold in the U.S. in 1997, but you won't need to go as far back as 1997 to stay within the budget, though, with the 2012 model frequently cited as one of the best in the nameplate's run.
Starting with reliability, owner reviews submitted on places like Cars.com frequently see the 2012 SLK-Class get a five-star rating, as well as plenty of praise for its comfort, standard features, and overall feel for a small sports car that leans into the luxury segment more than others. Under the hood of the AMG model is a 5.5L V8, producing a solid 415 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The best part, however, is that you can pick one up for an average price of $18,446, according to KBB. For the base 250 trim, that drops to an average of $12,771.
2023 Subaru BRZ
It's always been tricky to spot the major differences between the Toyota GT/GR86 and the Subaru BRZ, mainly because there aren't many. Developed in close collaboration, the two sports cars share the same chassis, drivetrain, and 2.4L four-cylinder boxer engine, which we loved once again in our review of the 2023 model. The easiest way to tell the difference between the two is the different front fascia design, with the BRZ opting for more curves and the GR86 going a more hard-lined, aggressive route. The badge on the front also helps, too, of course.
But since the cars' underpinnings are so similar, it's no surprise to see the BRZ receive good reliability feedback. The 2023 model is also available in both trims for under $30,000, with the base model going for an average of $23,254 and the Limited trim for $23,744, according to KBB. Long-term ownership reviews of the 2023 BRZ showed positive signs when it comes to dependability, with owner reviews citing the car's great value for money.
2016 BMW M2
Introduced in 2016, the M2 looks very different now than it did 10 years ago, with BMW opting for a major design overhaul for the second generation. If you prefer the older style, you'll be pleased to know you can get one for under $30,000 right now.
You will have to go back to the first 2016 model, though, which has an average price tag of $28,130, according to KBB. It's safe to say that the original M2 has aged wonderfully, both for looks and performance. It may not have the 473-horsepower output of the newest models, or even the 405 horsepower of the 2019 Competition model, but the turbocharged 3.0L inline-six's 365 horsepower in the 2016 model still allows for top-tier balance and handling, with speed down the straights to boot. You can also have confidence that it'll last a while without the need for major repairs, with few reports of faults, as long as you keep on top of maintenance.
2015 Jaguar XK
While the F-Type is still plenty luxurious, Jaguar's more modern version of the XK leans even further into comfort over performance. The XK was discontinued in 2014, with the 2015 model year marking the end of the iconic nameplate's second life. Luckily, though, this means you can get the newest model of the XK for much less than its original MSRP, with buyers paying as little as $21,268 for the base model.
Trims such as the XKR and XKR-S were also part of the final run, but they still can get to double the budget cap for this list. The base XK isn't as powerful, but it still gets a proper GT engine under the hood, specifically a 5.0L V8 producing 385 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. For the price, these numbers are not bad at all. Outlets such as WhatCar? found the XK to be one of the more reliable sports cars from Jaguar, with owner reviews reinforcing that view. U.S. News reports J.D. Power awarding it an above-average reliability score of 3.5 out of five stars. Do note that if something does go wrong, replacement parts may be expensive.
2020 Ford Mustang GT
Even in the early days, the Mustang was much more sporty than other heavy hitters in the muscle scene, which is still somewhat the case despite hardly any muscle cars actually being in production anymore. The top-spec modern Mustangs are unsurprisingly out of reach, but thanks to Ford's expansive trim offerings, model years as recent as 2020 see lower trims fall well below $30,000 on average.
And these lower-trim Mustangs are no slouch, especially in GT form. The GT has long since been the middle ground for the Mustang and further pushed into sports car territory, with the 2020 model powered by a 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. According to KBB, you can get one for an average price of $28,332 at the time of writing. J.D. Power's standout reliability score of 87/100 for the 2020 Mustang gives us confidence that it can handle the power, as do the 73 owner reviews submitted on Cars.com, averaging a score of 4.9 out of five in the same category.
2018 Alfa Romeo 4C
Italian sports cars tend to be rather expensive, even years after their initial release. Brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati have dominated the segment for years with frequent six-figure price tags, but one brand recently offered a far more accessible way to enjoy the Italian essence behind the wheel. The Alfa Romeo 4C was sold in the U.S. between 2014 and 2020, giving the compact sports car a relatively short life. Don't expect the most pleasant ride in the 4C, but you'll get excellent driving dynamics and reliability to make up for it.
For a mixture of the latter two, the 2018 model looks to be one of the best while staying below $30,000 on the used market. The carbon fiber chassis and 237-horsepower 1.7L turbocharged four-cylinder combine to make the 4C one of the most stripped-back, soulful cars in the segment. For reliability, outlets like Autocar find the 4C to hold up strong, as do individual owners of the car. U.S. News and World Report says that the 2018 model goes for around $26,565 on the low end.
2019 Audi S5
The Audi S5 as we've known it for years doesn't exist anymore, with the previous generation A4 and A5 merging to create the new A5, which is available only as a four-door sedan in 2026. In fact, Audi doesn't even sell a two-door car Stateside as a whole. But with the now-old S5 and RS5 still being quite new, they haven't lost much value from their MSRPs. Based on average pricing, you'll have to go back to the 2019 model year to get the German sports car under $30,000.
Powered by a turbocharged 3.0L V6, the 2019 S5 produces a solid 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, the same output as the 2024 model. For reliability, owner reviews of the car point in a positive direction, allowing the sports car to be enjoyed as long as you keep on top of the maintenance work. KBB reports an average used price of $27,675 for the base Premium coupe, but all higher trims cross the $30,000 mark.
2023 Mazda MX-5
On the current market, the Mazda MX-5 may very well have the best reputation for providing the ultimate driving experience on a budget. Incredibly refined, there are a few different model years that could have made it onto this list, including the newest 2025 model, which sits at $29,830 before the $1,235 destination charge. However, to save even more money compared to others in the segment, considering the pre-facelift 2023 model shouldn't be overlooked.
The 2023 model does lose out on some handling enhancements, a slightly larger touchscreen, and minor style updates. In our review of the 2023 MX-5, we found it to be a wonderfully built driving machine, but would've liked better infotainment that was introduced the following year. Still, KBB's average used price of $23,273 helps combat this, especially if you aren't too fussed about having the smoothest cabin technology. RepairPal's four-out-of-five rating for reliability, along with a low maintenance cost of $429, means you can be confident the 2023 MX-5 can handle the punishment it's built to endure.
Methodology
To select the cars for this list, we looked at various sources to determine whether each car is reliable. This includes outlets such as J.D. Power and RepairPal, as well as sites with ample consumer reviews that provide an average reliability score based on the reviews submitted. To ensure that the cars are also highly rated, we looked at both in-house and professional reviews to back up reliability with overall performance.