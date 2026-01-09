Every 2026 Car Model Getting A HEMI Engine – So Far
What a difference a year makes. In mid-2024, Chrysler shocked the automotive world by revealing plans to discontinue the HEMI due to emissions regulations, replacing it with the turbocharged Hurricane inline-6 in 2025 vehicles like the ICE version of the new Dodge Charger. However, changes to the U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards allowed Stellantis to make a definitive about-face for the 2026 model year, reintroducing the HEMI to a range of vehicles in its lineup. And while the Hurricane isn't going away any time soon — Ram will still sell inline-6 pickups, for example, and the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Sixpack shows that you can do a lot with six cylinders — this will likely be considered good news by petrolheads across America.
Now, before you get too excited, the automaker has yet to reveal any news of HEMI-powered muscle cars as of January 2026. Instead, the HEMI V8 is returning to the Stellantis lineup in a selection of pickup trucks, SUVs, and off-roaders from its Ram, Dodge, and Jeep brands, respectively. These are all debuting for the 2026 model year, and they'll be joining Ram's 2500 and 3500 HD trucks, which have been rocking a HEMI V8 for many years now — and which will retain the powerplant for 2026.
Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 switched to the Hurricane inline-6 for the 2025 model year and, by most accounts, was a better truck for it. The Hurricane made more power than the HEMI V8 — 420 or 540 hp in standard and High Output guises, respectively, vs. 395 hp from the HEMI — and, in standard configuration, could also be more economical. Reviewers were mostly keen on the V8-less pickup, including our Cherise Threewitt, who took the 2025 Ram 1500 for a spin and was generally impressed by it.
Stellantis has reintroduced the HEMI V8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, with the company's press release noting that the decision was directly informed by negative customer reaction to dropping the engine. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that's returning to the Ram 1500 in 2026 is much the same as the one in the 2024 Ram 1500, down to the 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. It also sports the same eTorque system as the 2024 model. Ram is also bringing the Ram 1500 SRT TRX back, with a 777-hp Hellcat HEMI in tow, although that's going to be a 2027 model.
The HEMI V8 will come with the same TorqueFlite 8HP75 transmission that the Hurricane engines come with, and costs $2,895 extra over the base V6 on trim levels such as the Warlock. Stellantis is quoting maximum towing and payload capacities of 11,320 and 1,650 pounds, respectively — better than the 540-hp Hurricane but a few hundred pounds worse than the standard 420-hp Hurricane. And therein lies the issue: A V8 is great and all, but we think the power and towing drawbacks mean you might not bother with the HEMI for the 2026 Ram 1500.
Dodge Durango
The Dodge Durango nameplate is no stranger to the HEMI, with the Hellcat V8 available in its Dodge Durango Hellcat SUV for the past few years. The Durango Hellcat is still alive and kicking, with the same 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque, but it's the changes to its smaller brothers that we're most interested in here.
First up is the Durango R/T. This mid-range model used to have a 360-hp 5.7-liter HEMI V8 under the hood, but Dodge has swapped the 5.7-liter for the 6.4-liter HEMI 392 in 2026, which makes a much more impressive 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque — a bump of 115 hp and 80 lb-ft of torque. It's still no Hellcat, of course, but the new engine closes the gap between the two models and, given it's available for the same starting price as the 2025 R/T, makes it a very compelling option for those who want power but who aren't on a Hellcat budget.
The baby Durango, the Durango GT, has joined its bigger brothers in the V8 club, making for an all-V8 Durango lineup for 2026 (although the V6 is still available for fleet customers). The Durango GT will come with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in 2026, which makes 360 hp and 390 lb-ft — a big improvement over the old V6's 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Stellantis claims that this knocks more than a second off the SUV's 0-60 mph time and also improves towing capacity. Buyers will have to pay more, though, with the 2026 Durango GT starting at $42,695, vs. the $38,495 of the 2025 GT (both prices plus $1,995 destination).
Jeep Wrangler Moab 392
Jeep hasn't been having a good time as of late, with the brand suffering the ignominy of being the most disappointing car brand in terms of customer satisfaction for 2025 (although, to be fair, its Stellantis brethren aren't that far ahead of it). While that's not particularly confidence-inspiring, Stellantis at least isn't letting a bad 2025 dampen its plans for Jeep's 85-year anniversary — one of which involves a brand new Wrangler variant, the Jeep Wrangler Moab 392.
The Moab 392 is the first of the brand's 12 new variants for the 2026 model year, and kicks the anniversary celebrations off by shoehorning the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 into the Wrangler's engine bay. The HEMI makes 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque in the off-roader and is predictably the headline feature, although Jeep hasn't forgotten its off-roading heritage with the Moab 392 — appropriately, of course, given that it's named after Moab, Utah, the location of the annual Easter Jeep Safari (which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026).
Jeep also equips the Wrangler Moab 392 with chunky 35-inch all-terrain tires riding on 17-inch beadlock wheels, a cold-air hood intake, and full-time Selec-Trac 4x4, which switches between two- and four-wheel drive automatically. The Moab's off-road prowess is matched by quite a bit of luxury: Buyers willing to pony up the not-insignificant $79,995 (plus $1,995 destination) to purchase one also get Nappa leather seats, an Alpine stereo system, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation.