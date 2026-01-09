Every 2026 Car Model Getting A HEMI Engine – So Far

The Ram 1500 switched to the Hurricane inline-6 for the 2025 model year and, by most accounts, was a better truck for it. The Hurricane made more power than the HEMI V8 — 420 or 540 hp in standard and High Output guises, respectively, vs. 395 hp from the HEMI — and, in standard configuration, could also be more economical. Reviewers were mostly keen on the V8-less pickup, including our Cherise Threewitt, who took the 2025 Ram 1500 for a spin and was generally impressed by it.

Stellantis has reintroduced the HEMI V8 for the 2026 Ram 1500, with the company's press release noting that the decision was directly informed by negative customer reaction to dropping the engine. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that's returning to the Ram 1500 in 2026 is much the same as the one in the 2024 Ram 1500, down to the 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. It also sports the same eTorque system as the 2024 model. Ram is also bringing the Ram 1500 SRT TRX back, with a 777-hp Hellcat HEMI in tow, although that's going to be a 2027 model.

The HEMI V8 will come with the same TorqueFlite 8HP75 transmission that the Hurricane engines come with, and costs $2,895 extra over the base V6 on trim levels such as the Warlock. Stellantis is quoting maximum towing and payload capacities of 11,320 and 1,650 pounds, respectively — better than the 540-hp Hurricane but a few hundred pounds worse than the standard 420-hp Hurricane. And therein lies the issue: A V8 is great and all, but we think the power and towing drawbacks mean you might not bother with the HEMI for the 2026 Ram 1500.