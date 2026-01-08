15 Things You Should Never Ask Alexa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though it was not the first, Alexa is probably one of the best-known smart home assistants today. In the early days of these devices, the technology was novel, and our household had a lot of fun playing around with what Alexa could do. There are a lot of fun things to ask Alexa, like getting her to host a trivia game or tell you interesting facts about animals. Day to day, Alexa can also be great for things like answering simple queries you'd normally search for online, setting timers, or playing music.

When I met my first Alexa, I was impressed by everything the device could do. Now, Amazon models are a common household item. After all, it's one of the many smart home devices available on Amazon. But whether you call it Alexa, Computer, Echo, Ziggy, or something else, it turns out there are some things you really shouldn't trust your Amazon voice assistant with. Note that all of Amazon's voice assistant devices are named Echo. Here, we'll primarily use the Amazon-provided nickname Alexa, but the smart assistant also answers to Computer, Echo, and Ziggy, depending on your settings. Generally, we'll also refer to the voice assistant as "she."