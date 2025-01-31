Alexa Easter Eggs: 10 Fun Things To Ask Your Amazon Smart Device

Amazon's Alexa is a powerful virtual assistant that can fulfill a slew of roles in your daily life. Through a mobile app and the Amazon Echo series of devices, you can play music, hear the latest news, and add items to your Amazon shopping list. Alexa and its linked Echo devices also hold many features and secrets you probably never knew about, including quite a few Easter eggs.

For those who don't know, an "Easter egg" is a secret reference or joke hidden in an app, movie, TV show, video game, or even a car. The newest Jeep Renegade has Easter eggs, such as a fake spider embossed on the fuel compartment and a bigfoot silhouette on the rear windshield.

In order to find Alexa's Easter eggs, you just have to start asking questions. What are those questions? Unfortunately, the possibilities are potentially endless. You can always begin by asking, "Alexa, give me an Easter egg," and the virtual assistant will give you a hint. Or you can read this article, learn about several Easter eggs hidden within Alexa, and either try them out for yourself or use them as inspiration to help you search for even more references and jokes. Here are 10 of our favorite Alexa Easter eggs.

