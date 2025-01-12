6 Coolest Easter Eggs On The Jeep Renegade

Car manufacturing is serious business. Everything needs to be built perfectly to code in the interest of driver and passenger safety. That said, once the car is assembled, and everything's sufficiently roadworthy, then there's some room for automotive designers to have a little fun. Some automotive brands like to sneak little easter eggs into their designs, not affecting the car in any tangible way, but merely providing fun little moments for any lucky owner who happens to stumble upon them.

Advertisement

When it comes to hidden gems, Jeep is basically the Easter Bunny. Its designers love to pepper its vehicles with all kinds of subtle touches for drivers to uncover over the course of their ownership. The Jeep Renegade line, for instance, is home to around 30 different subtle Easter eggs hidden within its various nooks and crannies. While Jeep has unfortunately discontinued the Renegade line, if you still have one, you might be able to spot one of these little gags if you look closely.