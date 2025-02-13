What Exactly Is Alexa Drop In? How It Works & Differs From The Announcements Feature

Drop In and Announcements are both part of Alexa's communication features. But while they're both primarily designed for communicating with your family, they're different in a lot of ways. For starters, Drop In is more flexible as it gives you the option to talk to only a specific Alexa-enabled device in your home, all of your household devices, or even a contact's device outside your home. Announcements, on the other hand, are played only on the devices in your household, and you can't just pick a single device to use — all of your devices receive the announcement. If you don't want some devices to play the announcement, you need to turn off Announcements for them.

Drop In and Announcements also work differently in terms of the communication style itself. For instance, if you want to have a full-on conversation with your recipient, Drop In is the way to go. Alexa will connect to the specific device and say your message using your voice. Then, the recipient can respond to you. You can keep the conversation going for however long you want until you decide to end Drop In. On the contrary, Announcements are strictly one-way. Your message will be heard across the house, but no one can reply unless they send their own announcement or start a Drop In conversation with your device.

One similarity between Drop In and Announcements, though, is that they can be used on the go. Just download the Alexa app on your phone, and you can initiate a Drop In or make an Announcement right from the app, whether you're in line at the grocery store, on the bus to work, or on vacation. As long as you have an internet connection, you can connect to your household devices.

