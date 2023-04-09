You Can (And Maybe Should) Add Alexa To Your iPhone

Since Siri was first built into the iPhone 4S in 2011, the voice assistant has been synonymous with Apple's line of smartphones. Being able to control your device with your voice and have it talk back to you has since evolved from a novelty to just another casual way to interact with technology, with millions of iPhone users relying on Siri to schedule reminders, set alarms and timers, and even text their friends. However, Siri has picked up a reputation for being one of the more finicky and unreliable voice assistants, especially when compared to Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

While Amazon's attempt at entering the mobile market with its Fire Phone was a huge flop, its proprietary smart assistant Alexa has been a hit with customers. Amazon has sold over 100 million Alexa-enabled devices, including its signature line of Echo smart speakers and its variations. So it only makes sense that a lot of Apple users would prefer to use Alexa on their iPhones instead of Siri. Or even better, use both.

Fortunately, it's not only possible to do so, but fairly easy to set up. Alexa can't replace Siri, which is still the only native voice assistant for iOS, and there are some things Alexa can't control on an iPhone, including Do Not Disturb, screen brightness, and Apple apps like Reminders. But by installing Alexa on your iPhone, you'll be able to quickly do a lot of things you'd typically use an Echo for, like playing music, turning on the lights or controlling other smart devices, and asking if you'll need an umbrella before heading to work.