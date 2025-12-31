Subaru's Hybrid SUVs Have Only Two Real Downsides

Subaru might not typically be a company you would associate with hybrids or otherwise electrified vehicles. It's an automaker that prides itself in offering what it thinks are the best adventure and lifestyle vehicles, at good value. Subaru also knows its audience incredibly well, to the point that the automaker's fans are some of the most loyal in the industry.

But rugged all-wheel-drive camping machines don't tell the full story of Subaru's recent efforts in both hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. Just a few years ago, there weren't any Subies with electric motors in the lineup. Now, there are four: the electric Trailseeker and Solterra and the hybrid Forester and Crosstrek. Another full EV, the Uncharted, is launching sometime next year.

Now, Subaru has reintroduced the Crosstrek Hybrid for the 2026 model year (Subaru briefly flirted with a hybrid Crosstrek all the way back in 2013). Aesthetically, the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid really doesn't look all that different than the gas powered model, apart from a small "HYBRID" badge on the outside. Under the environmentally-conscious hood is a very familiar 2.5-liter four cylinder boxer engine that, with the electric motor, makes 194 horsepower, exactly the same as its slightly bigger Forester brother.